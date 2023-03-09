Loaded Firearm Magazines Found at Willoughby School, Placed on Lockdown

CLOSE

This morning (Thursday, March 9) at Northern Career Institute in Willoughby, Ohio, staff discovered two students to be in possession of apparent live ammunition and gun magazines. Authorities were notified and shut the school down for an investigation. No other weapons were found.

FOX 8 reports that the students will be charged with inducing panic and other criminal charges.

From FOX 8:

Both students were found inside a classroom and taken into custody, the release said.

Several loaded and unloaded magazines were found and the school was immediately placed on lockdown, according to the release.

Additional police arrived to do a search at the school. No firearms were found during the search, the release said.

