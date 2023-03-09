Loaded Firearm Magazines Found at Willoughby School, Placed on Lockdown

Two students at a school in Willoughby were found in possession of loaded and unloaded firearm magazines. The building was put on lockdown and the accused students were taken to the police station for further investigation.
This morning (Thursday, March 9) at Northern Career Institute in Willoughby, Ohio, staff discovered two students to be in possession of apparent live ammunition and gun magazines. Authorities were notified and shut the school down for an investigation. No other weapons were found.
FOX 8 reports that the students will be charged with inducing panic and other criminal charges.
From FOX 8:
Both students were found inside a classroom and taken into custody, the release said.
Several loaded and unloaded magazines were found and the school was immediately placed on lockdown, according to the release.
Additional police arrived to do a search at the school. No firearms were found during the search, the release said.
To finish this report from FOX 8, [click here].
