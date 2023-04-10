Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Birth of Baby Boy

Keshia Knight Pulliam may have just received the best birthday present anyone could ask for… the birth of a healthy baby boy!
Pulliam, still known to many as Rudy Huxtable from The Cosby Show, had her second child. She excitedly shared the great news with her millions of followers on social media.
“With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!!” she announced on Instagram.
Pulliam and her husband Brad James met in Atlanta in 2019. They’ve been married since September 2022. Her new baby is now a little brother to her 6-year-old daughter Ella, who she shares with her ex, Edgerton Hartwell.
Congratulations to Keshia Knight Pulliam and here’s to hoping for continued health for her beautiful, growing, happy family!
