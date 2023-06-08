News

Here’s How to Protect Yourself From Smoke Filled Air in NE Ohio

Published on June 8, 2023

Canada Wildfires

Source: Bloomberg Creative / Getty

Wildfires in Canada have heavily affected the air quality in the eastern portion of the United States, and Northeast Ohio is no exception.

FOX 8 weather reports that today’s air wasn’t as bad as earlier in the week, but warns that this weekend could revert back into a dangerous zone. The smoke-filled air could negatively impact and even be dangerous for senior citizens, babies, or people with general respiratory issues.

Here’s how Cleveland Clinic (through a post from FOX 8) is suggesting we navigate through the hazy air:

  • Keep your home and car windows closed
  • Don’t use your fireplace or grill
  • Purchase air purifiers for rooms you spend the most time in
  • Stay inside
  • Wear an N95 mask
  • Don’t burn candles or use wood-burning stoves
  • Avoid secondhand smoke

Sporting events for several cities have been rescheduled due to the bad air quality.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

10 photos

