Cleveland Police Handcuff 8-Year-Old Driving Stolen Car

Cleveland police have released body camera footage capturing the moment officers placed an 8-year-old boy in handcuffs after he was caught driving a stolen car.

In the footage, you can see police officers running through a neighborhood in pursuit of the person driving the vehicle. Seconds later they’re placing an 8-year-old in cuffs, as he repeatedly asks if he’s going to jail.

From FOX 8:

Police say he’d been seen driving a stolen car. His grandmother told the I-Team last month that a young teen had made the 8-year-old get into the car and drive.

The video shows an officer handcuffing the child, and you hear him trying to talk to the officer, clearly terrified of getting locked up.

The 8-year-old was eventually released from custody. Charges were filed against the teenager who was with him.

