Cavs Suffer Key Injury To Starting Lineup Weeks Before Regular Season Tipoff

The NBA’s regular season tipoffs in a few weeks, and the Cavs have already suffered a key injury to their starting lineup.
According to ESPN, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarett Allen may miss the beginning of the new season after incurring an ankle injury.
Allen has been dealing with a bone bruise on his left ankle for the last couple of weeks. He’s currently in a treatment and rehab program in hopes of getting back on the floor for the Cavs opening game at the Brooklyn Nets on October 25.
From ESPN:
Allen, who averaged 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season, will be reevaluated in two weeks. Based on the team’s timeline, Allen will miss the club’s three exhibition games, and his status for the Oct. 25 season opener at Brooklyn is unclear.
