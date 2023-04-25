NBA Playoffs: Here’s How The Cavs Win Game 5 in Cleveland

CLOSE

The Cleveland Cavaliers trail the New York Knicks 3 games to 1 in the opening round of this year’s NBA playoffs. The deficit puts Cleveland on the brink of elimination in what would be a disappointing end to an otherwise exciting season.

But it ain’t over yet.

The biggest problem for the Cavs has been scoring. Through four games their defense has only given up 98 points per contest. That’s over 8 points less than the regular season – which was good enough for first place in the NBA.

So the question becomes, how can Cleveland bounce back Wednesday night?

