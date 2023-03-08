Walgreens Stops Supplying Abortion Pills in Ohio

Walgreens has stopped providing abortion pills in its more than 200 locations across Ohio.
The state of California announced yesterday that they’d be ending their relationship with Walgreens based on their decision to stop providing the abortion pill mifepristone. Walgreens will stop providing the same pill in 19 states other than Ohio.
Ohio’s attorney general Dave Yost said in a statement to Walgreens: “It is our responsibility as State Attorneys General to uphold the law and protect the health, safety, and well-being of women and unborn children in our states. Part of that responsibility includes ensuring that companies like yours are fully informed of the law.”
From FOX 8:
In early January, Walgreens and CVS announced their intent to dispense the abortion pill mifepristone to align with Food and Drug Administration guidelines that expanded the drug’s access by giving brick-and-mortar pharmacies the power to sell the drug in stores and ship it via the mail, so long as they get certified.
But the Biden administration’s guidance is moot in Ohio, as a 2004 state law prohibits nonphysicians, including pharmacists, from dispensing abortion medication. Abortion-seekers in Ohio, regardless of whether pharmacies like Walgreens agree to sell mifepristone, must meet with a physician in person 24 hours before obtaining the pill, which can’t be mailed under state law.
How do you feel about Walgreens’ decision to stop providing abortion pills in Ohio?
