Akron Police Investigating Shooting at Local Hookah Lounge

A Saturday night shooting at a local hookah lounge in Akron has police searching for a man believed to be responsible for the crimes.
The shootings occurred at Exhale Hookah Lounge on East Exchange Street.
Police say they received reports of multiple shots fired in the area just after 11 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived they found three victims with non-threatening gunshot wounds.
FOX 8 initially reported this story.
From FOX 8:
The victims were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment, and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police say according to preliminary info, an unknown suspect, described as a taller, heavy-set male, fired multiple shots during an altercation.
The Akron Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the incident and working to identify the suspect.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
To report an anonymous tip please call 330-434-COPS to reach the Summit County Crimestoppers. You can also text TIPSCO to 274637.
