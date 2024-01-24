Here Are The 8 Best Date Night Restaurants in Cleveland!

If you’re looking to make an excellent first impression, or if you’re just trying to satisfy the love of your life, keep reading to see the eight best date night restaurants in Cleveland!
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, don’t wait til the last minute to make your reservations!
Whether you’ve been married for years or simply looking for the perfect place to take your new boo, finding romantic restaurants can be a chore! However, if you want your date night to be a memorable one – for the right reasons – then the research must be done.
Or you could just let us do it for you!
Today we’ll take a look at the eight best date night restaurants in Cleveland! Don’t forget to add your favorites in the comment section if it doesn’t make our list. Who knows – you may be responsible for someone’s successful first impression!
So, what do you look for in a restaurant you intend to share with your significant other? Is it more about the flavors or the ambiance? Different people clearly go for different things, so just know that our list intends to capture a little bit of everything!
Keep scrolling to see the 7 best date night restaurants in Cleveland!
1. Marble Room
With the most elegant dining room, perhaps throughout the entire state, Marble Room in Cleveland is a perfect date night for any special occasion.
2. Pier W
From a restaurant with an elegant dining room to another restaurant with an elegant view. Pier W has one of the most gorgeous views of downtown Cleveland that you’ll find anywhere in the city. Plus, the food is amazing!
3. Dante
Dante is a beautiful upscale Italian restaurant that offers a menu of classic and modern Italian dishes. It certainly has an intimate setting, making it the perfect place to enjoy a romantic dinner with your date. Located at 2247 Professor Avenue, to see their full menu and to make a reservation, [click here].
4. CodaSource:Getty
Coda is a contemporary American restaurant that offers creative dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant has a lively, loose atmosphere, with live music almost every night, making it the perfect place for a bit of fun on a casual date night. To see Coda’s website, [click here]. This image was not taken at Coda.
5. SASA Restaurant
Sasa Sushi + Robata Grill is a Japanese restaurant offering sushi, sashimi, and grilled dishes cooked over charcoal. It has sleek and modern décor that feels and looks amazingly fresh, making it the perfect place for an elegant and stylish date night! SASA can be found in Shaker Heights, and if you’d like to check out their website, [click here].
6. Saigon Restaurant & Bar
The Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant & Bar is a Vietnamese street food spot serving up Banh Mi sandwiches, Pho noodle soup, Bahn Xeos crepes & more in an industrial space with patio seating. This would be the perfect place to go on a double date or group date! Located on Cleveland’s East 4th Street, [tap here] to see the menu.
7. Alley Cat Oyster Bar
Now we all know Cleveland loves a good seafood dinner! Alley Cat Oyster Bar is Cleveland’s premier seafood destination! It features fresh oysters, lobster rolls, crab legs & more! This would be the perfect place to take your seafood-loving date! The Alley Cat Oyster Bar can be found at 1056 Old River Road, and if you’d like to check out their menu [click here].
8. Il Venetian
Voted the best Italian restaurant in Ohio!