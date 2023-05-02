Cleveland Heights Graduate, Former Marine, Killed in Ukraine

CLOSE

A Cleveland Heights high school graduate and former U.S. Marine was killed in Ukraine alongside a group of soldiers fighting to free injured refugees.

Cooper Turner “Harris” Andrews served with the Marine Corps from 2017 to 2022. He was fighting against Russia with an activist group called the Resistance Committee.

Lentz [John Lentz, pastor of Forest Hill Church in Cleveland Heights] said before Andrews departed for Ukraine last year, the former marine told him that he felt he had a calling to defend the Ukrainian people, and he joined a group of freedom fighters in the Foreign Legion in Ukraine. His family said he later became part of an activist group called the Resistance Committee.

