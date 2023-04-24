Romance rumors have been circling Nelly and Ashanti recently, and Bow Wow decided to turn the pressure up a little bit!
Video made its way online of the former couple sitting side-by-side at the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight over the weekend. Nelly and Ashanti were spotted looking real boo’d up while holding hands and hanging out. Bow Weezy saw the clip online and couldn’t hold it in any longer.
“Yo mo! I know we not seeing eye-to-eye either,” he said in the post. “But from little bro to big bro, STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO! You like 50 [laughing face emoji]. Sit your old ass down [laughing face emojis] this your queen.”
Well, OK!
Nelly and Ashanti were pretty public as a couple back in 2003. Since then, there have just been rumors, though these last few months have seen those rumors heating up. At the end of last year, they performed an old classic together, and the body language on stage had many wondering if the two were already back together.
Do you think they’re back dating each other!? At this point it sort of seems a little obvious, doesn’t it!?
Bow Wow to Nelly About Ashanti: ‘Stop Playing and Marry That Woman!’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
